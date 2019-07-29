DONNELLY, Idaho — Valley County Dispatch says two experienced hikers have been reported missing after they did not return from an excursion east of Donnelly.

Officials say the two men were reported missing Sunday night.

The men were apparently hiking to Blackmare Lake from Kennally Creek Campground on Friday and did not return as planned on Sunday.

A search and rescue team was out looking for the men on Monday.

Both hikers are described as being very experienced outdoorsmen.

Dispatch confirmed that searchers found the hikers' vehicle at the Kennally Creek Campground.

If you have any information about the missing hikers, call Valley County Dispatch at (208) 382-5160.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is available.

Special Report: DeOrr Kunz Jr.'s parents speak candidly about their son's disappearance