GARDEN CITY -- A man and a woman are in the hospital after their travel trailer exploded in Garden City Monday morning.

The explosion happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Murray Street, just off of Chinden Boulevard.

The explosion is believed to be propane related, according to Ada County Dispatch. Fire officials are still working to investigate what happened.

According to fire officials at the scene, two people were inside the trailer when it blew up. Both survived, and were taken to a local hospital with burns officials described as "minor."

The explosion ripped a hole in the side of the RV and set it on fire, putting off a large column of smoke.

A small dog that was also inside the trailer did not make it out, and is believed to have died in the fire.

Firefighters have extinguished the flames, but remain on scene. Check back for updates.

Terhune, Katie

