The consequences of tapping into retirement accounts during the coronavirus pandemic

It is a good idea to tap into your 401(k) if your struggling to get by during the coronavirus pandemic? We asked a local expert for his advice.

BOISE, Idaho — In these challenging times of layoffs, furloughs and reductions in work hours, many people are struggling to get by. That has some considering tapping into their retirement accounts until things improve.

The passage of the CARES Act, which began providing stimulus checks to millions of Americans this week, also has several provisions that make it easier for those impacted by the coronavirus to take money out of retirement.

Normally, retirement age is 59½. The penalty for withdrawing from a 401(k) before retirement age is 10% of the distribution, plus an automatic withholding of at least 20% to pay taxes.

But these aren’t normal times and that all changed with the passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act.

People directly affected by COVID-19 can withdraw up to $100,000 from employee-sponsored retirement accounts and personal retirement accounts, such as IRAs. Minimum distributions are waived in 2020.

Under the CARES Act, the 10% penalty for those not meeting the retirement age requirement has been waived for distributions made in 2020.

And the distribution can be taxed out over three years - 2020-2022. If the amount taken out is paid back in that time period, you can get a refund on the taxes paid.

You can also take up to 100% of the vested balance of your 401(k) plan in the form of a loan up to $100,000. Payments on the loan can be delayed up to 12 months.

You can also take money out of a Roth IRA, and that’s tax and penalty free.

However, financial experts warn against early withdrawals.

We spoke with Dave Petso, the owner of Petso Financial Consultants in Boise, about some of the repercussions you might face if you’re planning on taking money out of a retirement account.

He admits that some might see this as a “quick and easy way to access money,” but adds they will be “going down a dangerous road.”

He says pulling money from a 401(k) or an IRA is a short-term solution with long-term consequences. Even though the early withdrawal penalty is waived, you still must pay taxes on the distribution.

“Right now, we are not seeing this in mass,” Petso said.

He says most people who take money out of retirement accounts never put it back. And if your retirement is many years down the road, you stand to lose a lot of gains in the market over those years.

Some better ways to cope would with the loss of income would be to speak with a financial advisor and develop a plan. Begin to manage finances by reducing expenses. One way would be to eliminate spending on non-essential items.

You can tap into other savings and non-retirement investment accounts. And talk with your mortgage or auto lender about concessions they might make on debt repayment.

Petso said this economic slowdown is happening because of a pandemic and is much different that the recession in 2008. He says our banking system is much stronger than it was back then and that’s a good sign for a quicker economic recovery.

