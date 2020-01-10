Tamarack Resort opening 5 new restaurants

“We are thrilled to offer our guests and homeowners a variety of casual and upscale options meeting any preference or dietary need.”

DONNELLY, Idaho — Tamarack Resort has announced the addition of five new restaurants in the Village at Tamarack.



A new food hall will be home to the Alpine Grill, Pizza, Summit Bowls, and the Tilted Taco.



A new upscale stand-alone restaurant, The Reserve, will also be available that will feature Italian-inspired fare.



“Expanding the breadth of dining options in the Village at Tamarack has been one of our team’s top priorities from day one,” said Scott Turlington, president of Tamarack Resort. “We are thrilled to offer our guests and homeowners a variety of casual and upscale options meeting any preference or dietary need.”