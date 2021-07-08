Seeking a job? Hiring event set for Tuesday in Boise

Dozens of employers are attending to meet prospects for a wide range of positions.

BOISE, Idaho — As many as 30 employers will attend a hiring event scheduled for Tuesday in Boise, hosted by the Idaho Department of Labor.

The companies are offering jobs in several fields, including retail, hospitality, information technology, warehouse operations, and production. Some of the available positions are bus drivers, human resource associates, and account managers.

Some of the employers participating are Holiday Inn Express, Sorrento Lactalis, AT&T, the City of Boise, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, Track Utilities, Amazon, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Truckstop.com, Darigold, and modular home builder Guerdon.

Date and time: Tuesday, July 13; Noon to 4 p.m.

Location: Boise Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 3050 S. Shoshone Street, Boise, ID

Need special accommodation? Contact Anthony DeVille at (208) 332-3575 or email anthony.deville@labor.idaho.gov

If you're a job seeker and plan to attend, bring resumes and be ready to meet and interview with employers.

The Idaho Dept. of Labor has resume and interviewing tips on its website.

The department is hosting another multi-employer job fair on Thursday, July 16, at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

More information on job fairs and hiring events throughout the state can be found on Labor’s calendar of events. The calendar entries for each event link to details, including a list of participating companies.

Watch more Local News: