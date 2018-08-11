BOISE — The Bureau of Labor Statistics has released a report for women's earning in Idaho for 2017 and the report shows that women's wages are still below the national average when compared to their male counterparts.

According to the report, Idaho women who held fulltime jobs earned a median pay of $695, about 78 percent of the $893 median pay that men made.

BLS officials noted that there an increase of 1.3 percent for women's earning compared to men from 2016. But the numbers are still down from a high in 2013, when it reached 87.6 percent.

Nationally, women earned a median income of $770 per week, 81.8 percent of men's median income of $941. Idaho ranked 43rd highest for women's earnings out of 50 states and the District of Columbia.

New Mexico had the highest women-to-men earnings ratio of 90.9 percent.

