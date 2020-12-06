Idahoans could see some property tax relief this year

The governor says homeowners could see a 10 to 20 percent reduction in property taxes this year.

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans could soon be seeing some relief on their property tax bills.

During Thursday's press conference about moving to Stage 4 of the state's reopening plan, Gov. Brad Little talked about the plan to "leverage" some federal coronavirus relief funds to help cities and counties around the state ensure that they won't have to cut public safety budgets.

"At the same time, we're giving cities and counties the opportunity to pass on savings to property tax payers," Little said. "The move is expected to result in $200 million in one-time property tax relief. That could mean a 10 to 20 percent reduction in your property taxes this year."



On Friday, Boise Mayor Lauren said she is proposing no increase in property taxes for the fiscal year 2021 budget.



McLean had proposed a two-percent increase. In a news release, she says that was before we entered "uncharted territory."



"Along with residents, we are tightening our belts as we build the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, and future budgets," she said.

The move would result in a $3.2 million impact to the city’s budget.

The new zero-increase proposal will be presented at next Tuesday's Boise City Council meeting.

