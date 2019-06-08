We’ve all heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but odds are that on most days, breakfast at home is a pretty hasty affair. If we manage wheat toast, jam and a piece fruit, we’re doing great. But, when we’re on vacation, it’s normal to want to make the time for a real breakfast, either to simply enjoy or to fill up so you can devote the better part of the day to sightseeing. So, access to a good breakfast at the hotel is important to many — especially if there are little mouths that wake up hungry.

Free breakfast is nice for everyone, but the math becomes even more important for families. For example, at the Hilton Orlando Bonnet Creek Resort — a popular hotel for families visiting nearby Walt Disney World — the breakfast buffet at the on-site Harvest Bistro costs $28 per person. Even just the continental version of the buffet (fruit, cereal, yogurt, breads and pastries, oatmeal, grits and smoked salmon, minus the made-to-order egg dishes on the full buffet) costs $18 per person. A family of four could spend more than $500 on continental breakfast alone on a weeklong visit. That money could be better spent elsewhere.

Even for solo travelers or couples, a hotel breakfast — while convenient — can break the bank before you even brush your teeth. Fortunately, there are a handful of ways you can be strategic and fill your belly without emptying your wallet. From hotel chains that give free breakfast to all guests, to loyalty programs that offer it as a perk for attaining certain levels of status, these are five easy ways you can snag free breakfast during your next hotel stay and keep more money in your pocket for the really fun parts of travel.

Hotels Where Breakfast Is Free

The easiest way to get free breakfast on your next vacation is to stay at a hotel that offers it for free to all guests. Plenty of budget and mid-tier properties, many of which TPG considers to be some of the best hotel chains for families, offer this amenity as part of the room rate.

Of course, not all free hotel breakfasts are created equal. Some chains offer a simple grab-and-go continental breakfast buffet while others up the ante with a hot meal that might include oatmeal, waffles, cinnamon rolls, bacon, sausage, scrambled eggs, potatoes or even made-to-order omelets.

Here are the major hotel chains and which of their brands offer complimentary breakfast to every single guest, every single day. (The meal has a hot breakfast component unless noted otherwise below.)

Best Western*

Best Western

Best Western Plus

Best Western Premier

*breakfast is available at most locations

Choice Hotels

Comfort Inn

Comfort Suites

EconoLodge (continental breakfast)

MainStay Suites (continental breakfast with oatmeal station)

Quality Inn

Sleep Inn

Hilton

Canopy

Embassy Suites

Hampton Inn

Homewood Suites

Home2 Suites

Tru

Hyatt

Hyatt Place (you must be a World of Hyatt member and book your reservation directly through Hyatt)

Hyatt House

Hyatt Zilara/Hyatt Ziva (all-inclusive resort brands)

IHG

Holiday Inn Express

Staybridge Suites

Marriott

Element

Fairfield Inn and Suites

Residence Inn

Springhill Suites

Towne Place Suites

Radisson

Country Inns & Suites by Carlson

Wyndham

Baymont Inn & Suites

Days Inn (continental breakfast)

Howard Johnson (continental breakfast)

Hawthorn Suites

La Quinta

Microtel Inn & Suites (continental breakfast)

Super 8

Travelodge (continental breakfast)

Wingate

Book the Right Way

Free breakfast as a chain-wide amenity is convenient, but sometimes your travel plans include a more moderate or high-end hotel that doesn’t normally include breakfast in the room rate. Then what? This is when you need to book through the right sites.

Many sites and agencies book travel on behalf of their clients in ways that include breakfast. The consortium could be run by a group of travel agents, like the popular Virtuoso, or as a benefit for customers of banks such as American Express or Chase. They add value to a client’s hotel bookings and sweeten the deal with bonuses like free daily breakfast, early check-in and/or late checkout, a spa credit or another perk. When you book through these sites or groups, complimentary daily breakfast is often part of the package.

Use one of these booking methods, and you might just secure a free breakfast.

American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts

Those with a Platinum Card® from American Express can access the American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts program that specializes in bookings at, well, fine hotels. It doesn’t cost extra to book hotels through this portal and all reservations receive the following perks:

A look at the “unique property amenities” offered at three Paris hotels via American Express Fine Hotels & Resorts: a $100 property credit, a $100 food and beverage credit and a $100 spa credit.





Chase Luxury Hotel & Resort Collection





If you carry certain Chase cards — think: the Chase Sapphire Reserve — you’re in luck. The bank offers a similar program in its Chase Luxury Hotel and Resort Collection. The benefits of booking a hotel through this method include:

Room upgrade (if available)

Daily breakfast for two people

Early check-in (when available)

Late checkout (when available)

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Unique property benefit (lunch or dinner for two, golf greens fee waiver, a spa treatment, airport transfers, a welcome gift, etc.)

While this program is very similar to Amex’s program, there’s a slightly different hotel lineup for each and the perks can vary, so we recommend checking both sites when possible.

Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection

If you have certain Visa cards in your wallet (including the Radisson Rewards Premier Visa Signature Card), you can access the Visa Signature Luxury Hotel Collection. The benefits when booking a room through this collection include:

Best available rate guarantee

Automatic room upgrade upon arrival, when available

Complimentary in-room Wi-Fi, when available

Complimentary breakfast for two

$25 food or beverage credit

Late checkout, when available

Virtuoso

If you usually stay at luxury hotels, you’re likely familiar with Virtuoso travel agents. If not, add this research to your to-do list. Members of this group offer clients a range of benefits and extras at hotels that participate in their program. The perks may include:

Room upgrade on arrival

Daily breakfast for two

Food and beverage credit

Early check-in

Late checkout

Complimentary Wi-Fi

Spa treatment credits

Special Virtuoso experiences

The American breakfast at Halekulani’s Orchids restaurant costs $36 per person so the complimentary breakfast for two benefit is worth at least $72 daily.

Signature Travel Network

Like Virtuoso, the Signature Travel Network comprises travel agents that offer personalized service and benefits to their VIP customers. When you book a hotel reservation with a Signature Travel Network agent, you’re entitled to:

Daily breakfast for two

Benefit that’s unique to each property ($100 dining or resort credit, spa treatment, airport transfers, round of golf, in-room gift, etc.)

Room upgrades (when available)

Early check-in (when available)

Late checkout (when available)

Room Rates That Include Breakfast

If the hotel you’ve chosen doesn’t offer free breakfast as part of its regular room rate, and it’s not part of a luxury booking option, you may still be able to get a break on breakfast.

Price out rates that include breakfast and compare them to rates that do not to see if there’s some value in booking it upfront. See the example below that displays rates for room only and room plus breakfast for up to three people. Also, when you pay for the reservation at Hotels.com/Venture with your Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card, you’ll receive 10 miles per dollar spent. You can also take advantage of the Hotels.com Rewards program to earn one free night for every 10 paid nights, effectively boosting your return to 20% when you pay with the Venture card.)

Do some math to see if you’re better off paying a slightly higher room rate that includes breakfast or go for the lower rate and dine elsewhere.

Eat Free With Elite Status

Hotels programs reward repeat guests with many perks, sometimes including free breakfast for elite guests when other folks have to pay-up for the eggs and bacon.

Hilton Honors Elite Breakfast Benefit

Gold and Diamond Hilton Honors elites can elect free breakfast for themselves and one additional guest on their reservation at the following brands that don’t normally include breakfast as part of the room rate. (If you don’t pick free breakfast as your amenity, you can opt instead for a set number of Hilton Honors points.) Top-tier Diamonds also get Executive Lounge access at any property that has a lounge (Golds get that when available).

Canopy by Hilton — free continental breakfast

— free continental breakfast Conrad Hotels & Resorts — free continental breakfast

— free continental breakfast Curio – A Collection by Hilton — free continental breakfast

— free continental breakfast DoubleTree by Hilton — free continental breakfast

— free continental breakfast Hilton Garden Inn — free hot cooked-to-order breakfast

— free hot cooked-to-order breakfast Hilton Hotels & Resorts — free continental breakfast

— free continental breakfast LXR Hotels & Resorts — free continental breakfast

— free continental breakfast Tapestry Collection by Hilton — free continental breakfast

— free continental breakfast Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts — free continental breakfast

While the program materials state that you’ll receive continental breakfast, many properties — especially those outside the United States — offer elites a full, hot breakfast instead.

To achieve Gold status, you need to complete 20 stays, 40 nights or accrue 75,000 Hilton Honors Base Points in a calendar year. Diamond status takes 30 stays, 60 nights or 120,000 Hilton Honors Base Points in a calendar year. However, you can level-up to status immediately just by having the right credit card.

Enjoy Hilton Honors Gold status by having the Hilton Honors American Express Surpass® Card, Hilton Honors American Express Business Card, The Platinum Card® from American Express and The Business Platinum® Card From American Express.

If you want top-tier Hilton Diamond status, consider the Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card.

Free Breakfast for Marriott Bonvoy Elites

Marriott’s breakfast benefit for elites is complex, and it’s not that easy to figure out what your status should get you at the chain’s more than two dozen hotel brands. TPG contributor Ethan Steinberg has you covered with his complete guide to Marriott elite breakfast benefits. If you’re considering Marriott status, that article is required reading.

In essence, depending on what hotel brand you’re staying at, Marriott Platinum and Titanium elites can pick free breakfast (or a food and beverage credit) as a welcome amenity. At properties such as Courtyard that offer a $10 food and beverage credit, that credit is for the elite member and one other person on the reservation, so you’ll actually get a total of $20 to spend on food and beverages.

At the following brands, Platinum and Titanium elites have guaranteed lounge access (though there’s not always a lounge), so you could enjoy free breakfast each day (meaning you can select points or something else as your welcome amenity):

Autograph Collection

Courtyard (outside the US and Canada only)

Delta Hotels

JW Marriott

Le Méridien

Marriott Hotels

Renaissance

Westin

But, it’s not quite that simple. Some of the lounges at specific properties in the brands above aren’t open seven days a week, so there’s a backup plan: At the above brands, minus Le Méridien, Sheraton and Westin, you’ll get breakfast in the hotel restaurant when the lounge is closed. There are also 20 specific properties in the US that don’t provide an alternate to breakfast when the lounge is closed.

Finally, the following brands do not offer any guaranteed breakfast benefit to elites:

Design Hotels

EDITION

Gaylord Hotels

Marriott Grand Residence Club

Marriott Vacation Club

The Ritz-Carlton

The breakfast amenity, when available, is for the elite member and one guest on the same reservation. In practice, sometimes it extends to the whole family, but not always.

Staying 50 eligible nights will get you Platinum Elite status and 75 nights will earn you Titanium Elite elite status. If you stay 100 nights and spend $20,000 per calendar year, you’ll gain Ambassador Elite status. But, again, there are alternate ways — though not as easily as with Hilton.

The Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant American Express® Card gets you automatic Gold Elite status, but Gold status won’t typically get you free breakfast at Marriott hotels and resorts. You can, however, spend your way to Platinum status with $75,000 in annual spending on the card in a calendar year.

World of Hyatt Breakfast Perk for Elites

While Discoverist and Explorist elite tiers don’t get free breakfast by themselves, you can earn two Club lounge certificates starting with 20 annual Hyatt nights per year. You can apply the certificates to stays at Hyatt hotels with a Club lounge, where you can enjoy free breakfast (and more).

Hyatt Regency Club at Hyatt Coconut Point (Photo by Summer Hull / The Points Guy)

Hyatt’s highest elite rank, Globalist, gets you Club lounge access on all stays and breakfast there to your heart’s content. If your hotel doesn’t have a Club lounge, Globalist receive free full breakfast daily at the on-site restaurant for up to two adults and two children. (Continental breakfast is served at SLH hotels.)

Hyatt’s breakfast benefit is given to Globalists on both paid or award stays.

Globalists status requires 60 qualifying nights or 100,000 Base Points in a calendar year. However, you can spend your way to Globalist status with a hefty amount of annual spending on the World Of Hyatt Credit Card.

Here’s what Hyatt elite status is worth in 2019.

Use a Secret Password

Finally, here’s a fun way to possibly get free breakfast or another unexpected amenity when checking into a Kimpton hotel. This upscale brand under the IHG umbrella occasionally posts a “secret password” to its social media channels.

Before your next Kimpton stay, check the brand’s Twitter, Instagram and Facebook feeds to see if this promotion is running. If so, make a note of the covert phrase and mention it to the agent at check-in. You’ll get a random surprise perk. There’s no promise that it will be breakfast vouchers, though some guests have reported that to be the case. Other amenities have included complimentary parking, an in-room movie, a bottle of wine, dessert or even a room upgrade. Mommy Points and her family got a free in-room movie and snacks at Kimpton’s Hotel Monaco Denver using the magic words.

