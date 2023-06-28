North Idaho schools receive more than $85,000 in education grants

More than $85,000 from this fund will support preschools, a vocational training program and more throughout North Idaho.

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded $294,000 to 22 Idaho education projects through the Idaho Future Fund.

A couple from Blaine County first established the Idaho Future Fund in the community in 2015. Grants from the fund are intended to create, sustain or reinvigorate impactful educational programs throughout the state.

Grants from the fund are intended to create, sustain or reinvigorate impactful educational programs throughout the state in the areas of preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools, public school libraries and supplemental educational programs.

The Avery School District in Shoshone County was awarded $15,000 to start a preschool program.

“We believe in the power of education and the doors it can open for Idaho public school students,” administrator Megan Sindt said in a statement. “A quality education begins early, and this grant makes it possible for children in the Avery School District the ability to attend preschool completely free of charge.”

Memorial Community Center in Hope and REACH Club in Elk City also received grants to support their preschool programs.

“Elk City is a very small, very rural community,” Reach Club Director and Board Chair Sue Phillips said in a statement. “We have continuously gotten positive feedback regarding our program, especially preparing students for kindergarten.”

Here is a list of the North Idaho schools that also received the Idaho Future Fund:

