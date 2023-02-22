Nampa to purchase Centennial & Ridgecrest golf courses for $5.6M

Nampa is officially purchasing two golf courses that it has been leasing from the State of Idaho since 1983.

NAMPA, Idaho — The City of Nampa will officially own Centennial and Ridgecrest golf courses.

On Tuesday, Nampa City Council approved the purchase of Centennial Golf Course and Ridgecrest Golf Club for $5,690,775 from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

Since 1983, the City of Nampa began leasing the land from the State of Idaho to build Centennial Golf Course.

Due to the popularity of golf in the early 1990's and success of the Centennial course, Nampa leased additional land from the state in 1996 and established a second municipal golf course, Ridgecrest Golf Club.

The city has been leasing the land for 40 years.

Nampa Mayor Debbie Kling said that the City of Nampa had "been exploring the possibility of purchasing the ground around 17 years ago."

"With Nampa purchasing and having ownership of the two golf course properties, we can forever maintain golf and offer other recreational opportunities that will enhance the quality of life throughout the Treasure Valley."

In 2016, then Nampa mayor, Bob Henry, vocalized the community's concern of losing the properties if they did not eventually obtain ownership from the state.

Concerns that the state could decide to redevelop the land, Henry created a committee exploring the possibility of the city to buy.

The total land area of the two golf courses and associated land is 498.93 acres.

The golf fund reserve will contribute $3,000,000 and the remaining balance of $2,690,775 will come from the city's general fund reserve.

"It would not have been possible without the collaboration of Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, the support of the golf commission and community members and the countless hours by our Parks and Recreation staff," said Kling.

Parks and Recreation Director Darrin Johnson shared, "I am proud of our citizens, staff, city officials and State of Idaho leaders who advocated and worked in cooperation to preserve approximately 500 acres of greenspace in the heart of Nampa."

