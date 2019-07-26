MOSCOW, Idaho — One of the largest tech employers in north Idaho is building a new headquarters in Moscow.



Emsi plans to break ground in October for a 70,000 square-foot four-story building. It will have room for more than 500 employees. The estimated move-in date is late 2020.



Gov. Brad Little calls Emsi a true Idaho success story.

"Idaho is so proud of the employees and leaders at Emsi for their continued growth and contributions to Idaho and the Moscow community," said Little. "Emsi's growth means they can employ more and more people with excellent jobs.”

Right now, Emsi employs more than 200 people, with 160 of them working at its existing headquarters in Moscow, which is also home to the University of Idaho.

An aerial view on the new Emsi building to be built in Moscow, Idaho.

Courtesy photo

The new building will allow Emsi to continue growing its team of software developers, engineers, data scientists, economists, sales representatives and more.

Emsi is a labor market data software company. It provides information for educators, businesses, and other organizations that connect job seekers with employers.