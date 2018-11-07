MERIDIAN — A development at the western gateway to Meridian is taking shape.

Today, the Brighton Corporation, SCS Investments and city officials celebrated the "topping off" of the Magellan Building at Ten Mile Crossing, near Interstate 84.

They signed the last beam to be placed at the top level of the four-story building.

The Magellan Building will be the new headquarters for Brighton and is the third major office building in the Ten Mile Crossing development, which will also include retail shops, restaurants, other commercial services, apartments, and interconnected pathways.

