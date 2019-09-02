MERIDIAN, Idaho — On “Keepin’ It Local” maybe I can solve a mystery about some construction taking place in Meridian.

A brand-new world class climbing gym is going up, up and up. You can see it on the south side of the freeway between the Meridian Road and Eagle Road exits.



It's called Vertical View and it's a multi-million dollar climbing gym. The exact location is near the intersection of Overland and Locust Grove roads.

Renderings give you an idea of what the gym will look like when the 32,000-square-foot facility with walls that climb nearly five stories high is complete.



Here's what it looks like right now as the foundation is just being poured. Owners tell us Vertical View will be one of the worlds ultimate, top-of-the-line climbing gyms and will help develop the climbing scene in the Treasure Valley.



“You're gonna see a 65-foot climbing wall, you're going to see climbing routes that range from very difficult challenges, technical and simple challenges for beginners,” said co-owner Tyson Gray. “Boise has an incredible population of outdoor enthusiasts, and climbing has grown in tremendous popularity here but we don't have a gym of this scale in Boise, so that made us very excited to bring one here.”



This gym will not only be for hardcore professional rock climbers. Gray tells us Vertical View is designed for all who are interested in trying rock climbing. Adding that professional trainers will be available to help teach all eager climbers who come through gym doors.



“Four years ago I didn't know how to rock climb, and I went into a gym and had an amazing experience and that's what this will provide,” said Gray. “People will be there to help you to feel comfortable, to start you on your first climb and will teach you how to expand from there.”



For those not experienced in rock climbing there will also be shorter climbing walls ranging from 20- to 40-feet high.



This gym will also have other training and fitness opportunities for members like yoga or spinning.



Gray says eventually he would also like to create some outdoor climbing that will include top-rope, lead climbing, and bouldering.



Vertical View climbing gym is expected to open sometime this fall.

