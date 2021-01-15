IRS Free File now available to help claim tax credits

IRS Free File launched Friday, giving taxpayers an early opportunity to claim credits like the Recovery Rebate Credit and other deductions, the IRS announced.

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service says free online tax preparation products are now available to people ready to file their 2020 income tax returns.

IRS Free File launched Friday, giving taxpayers an early opportunity to claim credits like the Recovery Rebate Credit and other deductions, the IRS announced.



Leading tax software providers make their online products available for free as part of a 19-year partnership with the Internal Revenue Service. There are nine products in English and two in Spanish.



"As we continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic, IRS Free File and certain other similar online tax preparation products such as MilTax – Tax Services for the Military offered through the Department of Defense, offers taxpayers a free way to do their taxes from the safety of their own home and claim the tax credits and deductions they are due," said Chuck Rettig, IRS Commissioner. "We encourage eligible taxpayers to take a look at using Free File, MilTax and similar free online tax preparation products this year, to follow the lead of over 4 million people who took advantage of these free services just last year. An IRS tax refund is often the single largest payment families receive during the year. We know how critical that refund is, especially this year."



IRS Free File online products are available to any taxpayer or family who earned $72,000 or less in 2020. MilTax online software will be available on Jan. 19, 2021.



IRS Free File providers will accept completed tax returns and hold them until they can be filed electronically once the IRS begins processing returns. The Free File Fillable Forms, the electronic version of IRS paper forms, also will be available later when the filing season begins. This product is best for people comfortable preparing their own taxes and is safe and secure.



How IRS Free File Online works

Each IRS Free File provider sets its own eligibility rules for products based on age, income and state residency. However, for those who make $72,000 or less, they will find at least one product that matches their needs, and usually more. Some providers also offer free state preparation. Active duty military can use any IRS Free File product if their income was $72,000 or less.



Here's a step-by-step overview of how to find the right Free File product:

1. Go to IRS.gov/FreeFile.

2. Use the "Free File Online Look up" tool for help in finding the right product, or

3. Review each offer by a provider by using the 'Browse All Offers' tool.

4. Select a product.

5. Follow links to the provider's website to begin.

No computer? No problem. IRS Free File products support mobile phone access.



Recovery Rebate Credit and other benefits