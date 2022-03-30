Idaho's most expensive home on the market for $19.75 million

A monthly payment for the 5 bed, 5.5 bath, 10,362 square-foot mansion is $87,540 and the total due at close is more than $4.7 million.

KETCHUM, Idaho — According to realtor.com, the Gem State's most expensive house -- a 10,362 square-foot mansion in Ketchum -- is on the market for $19,750,000.

The 1990 home includes 5 bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms. It also sits on a 276.16-acre lot and houses an astonishing four-car garage.

Located at 105 Camas Road in Ketchum, Idaho's most expensive house has been on the market for 16 days, according to realtor.com. The breathtaking mansion sits just east of State Highway 75 and has a view of Bald Mountain.

Idaho's second-most expensive home -- a 15,000 square-foot pad in Blaine County -- is pending on realtor.com for $19.5 million, $250,000 less than the top-ranked Ketchum home.

According to realtor.com, Ketchum's median home listing price is $2.1 million, citing the area's popular options for outdoor recreation and sports.

The five-bedroom mansion was on the market in 2018 for $15,995,000, before the price was cut to $12,999,000 in 2019. The Ketchum home was taken off the market in February of 2020 before returning more than two years later.

A monthly payment for the $19.75 million home is $87,540 and the total due at close is more than $4.7 million on realtor.com. Sun Valley Associates' Jed Gray is in charge of the listing.

The log-styled home is on three parcels and is only a few minutes away from downtown Ketchum. The living room's fireplace reaches from the floor to the ceiling and also includes a built-in bar.

Due to the nature of living close to the Sun Valley Resort, the mansion's four-car garage includes additional storage for outdoor sports equipment.

