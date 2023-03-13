Idaho's unemployment rate is on a downward trajectory

Data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows that Idaho's labor force is strong compared to the rest of the country.

BOISE, Idaho — According to Bureau of Labor Statistics' (BLS) annual benchmarking process, as of January 2023, Idaho's unemployment rate is at 2.7% - down from 2.8% in December 2022.

Data reflects labor and employment statistics from December 2022 to January 2023 provided by BLS.

Idaho's January labor force – which is made up of people who are either employed or unemployed but looking for work – increased by 0.2% to 956,389.

January 2023 - Idaho:



• Labor force total (956,389 people working)

• Nonfarm (+ 4,600 jobs)

• Unemployment rate (2.7%)

• Unemployment (- 2.5% or 671 people)

• Employment (+ 0.2% or 2,264 people)

January 2022 - Idaho:

• Labor force total (902,921 people working)

• Nonfarm (+ 25,600 jobs)

• Unemployment rate (2.7%)

January 2023 - National:

• Labor force total (165.83 million people working)

• Nonfarm (+ 311,000 jobs)

• Unemployment rate (3.4%)





Idaho Employment by Industry January 2023:

Idaho's nonfarm jobs increased by 4,600 to 842,000 in January. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month gains include state government (3.9%), durable goods manufacturing (2.9%), construction (2.7%), professional and business services (1.6%), information (1.1%) and wholesale trade (1.1%).

Industries with the greatest job declines in January were arts, entertainment and recreation (-3.7%); private education services (-1.8%); and nondurable goods manufacturing (-1.3%).

Four of Idaho's six Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) saw over-the-month nonfarm job increases in January. Pocatello saw the largest increase at 4.1%, followed by Boise (0.5%), Coeur d'Alene (0.4%) and Twin Falls (0.2%). Idaho Falls and Lewiston experienced no change.

National rates:

Nationally, the unemployment rate decreased 0.1% - from 3.5% in December to 3.4% in January. The number of unemployed people decreased by 135,000 to 5.6 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 517,000 (0.3%) to 155.1 million, which is above pre-pandemic levels.

Idaho 2022 Benchmark Statistics:

Revisions are made to state labor force estimates – population, total employed, unemployed, unemployment rate and total nonfarm jobs – based on new inputs and population data. Nonfarm jobs are benchmarked using reported employer data.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) adjustments for Idaho resulted in a lower unemployment rate than what was initially reported for most months in 2022, as well as a higher labor force participation rate.

