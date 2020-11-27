Idaho's unemployment continued claims increase 2 percent

The Idaho Department of Labor released the state's latest figures on Friday.

BOISE, Idaho — The number of Idahoans who filed a continued claim for state unemployment insurance benefits increased 2 percent for the week ending Nov. 21 to 8,793, up 483 more than the previous week. The four-week moving average for continued claims increased by 193.

Initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 4,732 for the week ending Nov. 21, down by 328 claims, while the four-week moving average increased by 5 percent to 4,680.

The labor department says increase in initial and continued claims for state benefits is normal for November, December and January due to the ongoing seasonality of Idaho's economy. Claims related to COVID-19 may cause a change in this normal seasonal pattern.

The department paid out $5.7 million in claims during the week ending Nov. 21, up from the $5.6 million for the week ending Nov 14. Regular state benefit payouts were $1.9 million, up $.1 million from the previous week, but 1.7 times higher than the same week in 2019.