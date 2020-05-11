New, continuing unemployment claims climb slightly in Idaho

The Idaho Department of Labor said continued claims for benefits ticked up slightly for the first time since early May.

BOISE, Idaho — Officials say Idaho’s unemployment claims climbed slightly, with 3,919 people filing for new unemployment benefits during the last week of October - about 57 more than the previous week.

The Idaho Department of Labor said continued claims for benefits also ticked up slightly for the first time since early May, increasing by 1% in the week ending Oct. 31.

More than 8,100 people requested continued unemployment benefits in the last week of October, compared to nearly 72,000 at the start of May.