Idaho has $207 million in unclaimed property. Here's how to check if any of it is yours

BOISE, Idaho — Thousands of Idahoans are leaving money owed to them on the table, the Idaho State Treasurer's Office says.

The unclaimed property - financial accounts, rebate cards, or items of value - is submitted to the state after the owner cannot be found and has not claimed or done anything with the property for a number of years.

As many as 33 million people in the U.S. - or one in ten - has unclaimed money they may not know about, officials say.

Idahoans can check to see whether they have unclaimed property by visiting this website set up by the state treasurer. The total of unclaimed property in the Gem State is currently valued at $207 million.

"If 1 in 10 people in the U.S. has unclaimed property, then you are bound to know many of them," said Julie A. Ellsworth, Idaho State Treasurer. "Take advantage of the free website yourmoney.idaho.gov to search for unclaimed property for you and your family."

Feb. 1 has been named National Unclaimed Property Day in an effort to convince people to check whether they have money or items owed to them. Common examples of unclaimed property include unpaid life insurance benefits and forgotten bank accounts.

"States are required to return unclaimed property to its owner no matter how long it takes," Ellsworth said. "It is your money and it should be returned to you."

