Idaho Power CEO announces his retirement

Since 1996, he has held numerous positions at the company, including vice president of finance, treasurer, chief financial officer, and executive vice president of administration.



"It has been an honor to work at Idaho Power for more than two decades," Anderson said. "When I reflect on this company's history, what I am most proud of is the culture we helped create together, especially as it relates to safety, and our employees' commitment to each other, which I witness in action every single day. I am also extremely proud of the experienced leadership team we have in place that will guide the organization into 2020 and beyond."