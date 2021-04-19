Idaho Power bills could soon be going up

Idaho Power has filed for cost adjustments that could cost the average residential customer nearly $3 more per month starting in June.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Power customers may notice a slight bump in their electric bill this summer.



Idaho Power recently filed for an annual spring cost adjustment with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission. The company also filed for a fixed cost adjustment in March.



If both are approved, Idaho Power residential customers could see their bill increase by about $2.94 each month starting June 1, 2021.



Neither Idaho Power nor its shareholders receive any financial return from this filing.

Idaho Power says their residential customers still pay about 20% less than the national average, while rates for business customers are around 30% lower than the national average.



They also say the rate increases allow them to account for fluctuation in power costs.



You can submit written comments about the proposed changes to the public utilities commission.

Customers can call the Customer Care team at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151 to help set up payment arrangements or learn more about bill assistance.



Idaho Power serves more than 580,000 customers in Idaho and Oregon.

