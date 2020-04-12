Idaho Lt. Gov. McGeachin got pandemic loans for her business

Janice McGeachin accepted $314,727 under the Paycheck Protection Program.

BOISE, Idaho — A high-ranking Idaho elected official who has spoken out against using federal money to help people through the economic pain caused by the pandemic received more than $300,000 from a federal coronavirus relief program to aid a business she owns.

Information released by the federal government shows Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin accepted $314,727 under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The Idaho Statesman reported on Thursday that two loans were received by her Idaho Falls-based wholesale transmission-parts business.

She says she took the loans to keep as many people working as possible.

Other elected officials in the state have taken smaller loans for their businesses.

