Idaho joins President Trump's new unemployment plan

The plan will give an extra $300 in unemployment benefits since the previous Congressional deal of an extra $600 in benefits ended.

BOISE, Idaho — The Gem State is the latest state participating in President Donald Trump's new unemployment program that he created by executive action earlier this month.

Trump's new lost wages program will give people who receive at least $100 in unemployment benefits an additional $300. The president's Lost Wages Assistance program replaces the recently ended Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, which gave people an extra $600 in benefits.

Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho was joining the program on Monday afternoon.

In a statement, Little said, "Idaho's economy is open, and most Idahoans have returned to work safely. However, the number of available jobs reported in Idaho is still lower than the number of unemployed Idahoans. President Trump's new conservative plan ensures struggling American families can continue to pay their mortgages and avoid debt, which helps stabilize consumer spending and prevent a deeper recession."

Little said he will reevaluate the program in five weeks and go from there.

Idaho is working with FEMA for the approval process. Once it is approved, payments will begin being distributed. The payments will also be retroactive back to August 1.