Idaho gas prices see highest increase in the nation over one week

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly every state has seen an increase in fuel prices over the week of May 10-17, averaging a four cent increase.
During the week of May 3-10, gas prices in Idaho rose 7 cents in one week. Last week, however, the Gem State's gas prices saw a 17 cent increase over the last week, the highest increase in the country.
As Idaho begins to reopen and COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted, the demand for fuel has naturally increased, according to director of AAA Idaho Public Affairs Matthew Conde.
"At the peak of the stay-home orders, pump prices in Idaho dropped by double digits for four or five weeks in a row," Conde wrote in a press release. "But as people return to work, more attractions and businesses re-open, and the end of the school year approaches, we could see something of a boomerang effect, with prices sharply increasing in the weeks ahead."
In Idaho today, the average cost of a gallon of regular fuel is $1.98. This is a four cent increase from last month, but $1.22 less than this time last year.
In the United States, the average cost of a gallon of regular fuel is $1.88, six cents more than the national average a month ago, but still 10 cents less than Idaho's average fuel price.
