Idaho gas prices see highest increase in the nation over one week

Gas prices in Idaho spiked 17 cents in one week amid the state's reopening and increased fuel demand.

BOISE, Idaho — Nearly every state has seen an increase in fuel prices over the week of May 10-17, averaging a four cent increase.

During the week of May 3-10, gas prices in Idaho rose 7 cents in one week. Last week, however, the Gem State's gas prices saw a 17 cent increase over the last week, the highest increase in the country.

As Idaho begins to reopen and COVID-19 related restrictions are lifted, the demand for fuel has naturally increased, according to director of AAA Idaho Public Affairs Matthew Conde.

"At the peak of the stay-home orders, pump prices in Idaho dropped by double digits for four or five weeks in a row," Conde wrote in a press release. "But as people return to work, more attractions and businesses re-open, and the end of the school year approaches, we could see something of a boomerang effect, with prices sharply increasing in the weeks ahead."

In Idaho today, the average cost of a gallon of regular fuel is $1.98. This is a four cent increase from last month, but $1.22 less than this time last year.