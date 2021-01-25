Idaho gas prices jump 4 cents a gallon, 4th biggest increase in US

However, gas prices in the Gem State are still 10 cents a gallon cheaper than the national average. Idaho drivers are paying 30 cents less per gallon than a year ago.



"Lately, the demand for fuel has ebbed and flowed with the rise and fall of COVID-19 infection rates and the deployment of vaccines. But surprisingly, this week's substantial increase in demand had little impact on gas prices - the recent price bump is more related to what's happening in the crude oil market," said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "However, if demand remains elevated, that could put additional upward pressure on gas prices in the coming weeks."



According to the Energy Information Administration, gasoline demand jumped from 7.5 million barrels per day to 8.1 million on the week, which would normally send pump prices higher. But gasoline supplies only dipped slightly, which helped to offset the increased demand.



The Idaho average for regular gas is $2.30, which is eight cents more than a month ago. The national average currently sits at $2.40, which is 15 cents more than a month ago, but 13 cents less than a year ago.



AAA encourages drivers to bundle trips and make sure tires are properly inflated to conserve fuel.



Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 1/25/21: