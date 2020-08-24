Gas prices in Idaho expected to drop in the coming weeks

AAA Idaho says several factors could drive gas prices down as we head into fall.

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices in Idaho have hovered around $2.43 a gallon since the beginning of August, but they could be on the decline soon.

AAA Idaho says several factors could drive gas prices down including the end of summer and kids returning to school. That means demand for fuel is beginning to slip. putting downward pressure on gas prices in the Gem State in the coming weeks.

But AAA says that a couple of factors could temporarily disrupt the trend.

Two powerful storms are making landfall in the Gulf Coast this week, and as a precaution, 58 percent of the crude oil production in the region is currently offline. Any significant operational delays could tighten supplies, forcing crude oil and finished gasoline prices higher across parts of the country.

Meanwhile, Labor Day could be a very busy holiday this year, with road trips representing 97 percent of all summer travel. COVID-19 restrictions have forced many travelers to postpone their vacation plans throughout the summer.



"2020 has been anything but typical, but with gas prices, that has been to our advantage," says Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho. "Based on what we know today, we believe that Idaho drivers will have plenty to smile about when they fill up this fall."



The average price for a gallon of gas in Idaho is $2.43, which is seven cents more than a month ago, but 39 cents less than a year ago. That ranks Idaho as the 9th most expensive state.

The current U.S. average price is $2.19, which is the same as a month ago and 41 cents less than a year ago.