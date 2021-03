Idaho Falls, national laboratory to plan innovation district

Innovation districts are created in or near major cities where specific lines of business create hubs for broader economic development.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — Idaho Falls and Idaho National Laboratory have joined together on plans to repurpose fields near the laboratory into a hub for research institutions after the city received more than $55,000 in grant funding in hopes of expanding businesses and amenities.

The Post Register reported Monday that the city received a grant for $55,700 earlier this month to establish plans for an innovation district.

