Continued unemployment claims in Idaho fall for 23rd week in a row

The number of continued claims fell by 8 percent last week.

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Labor says continued claims for unemployment dropped for the 23rd week in a row.

Initial claims increased by 564 claims.

The labor department says it paid out $6.3 million in claims last week.

That is down from the $7.1 million it paid out the week before.

Nationally, unemployment numbers were higher than analysts expected.

Nearly a million Americans filed new unemployment claims last week.

