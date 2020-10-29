Continued unemployment claims in Idaho decline for 25th week in a row

The four week moving average for continued claims fell by 5 percent.

BOISE, Idaho — The number of Idahoans who filed a continued claim for unemployment insurance benefits fell for the 25th consecutive week, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

Claim dropped by 2 percent to 8,024 for the week ending Oct. 24.

And, initial claims for unemployment benefits totaled 3,862, increasing by 569 while the four-week moving average was up by 7 percent to 3,407.



The labor department paid out $6 million in claims during the week ending Oct. 24, that's up from $5.8 million the previous week.

Many Idahoans continue to receive money from CARES Act programs. In total, three program paid a little over $4 million in benefits.

Total benefit payments to laid-off Idahoans attributed to COVID-19 have reached $901.4 million.