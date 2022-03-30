Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle prize still unclaimed

According to the Idaho Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a retail location in Blaine County. The $1 million winning number is 027047.

BOISE, Idaho — After 90 days since the winning numbers were announced, the winner of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is yet to contact the Idaho Lottery to claim their prize from the popular holiday game.

According to the Idaho Lottery, the winning ticket was sold at a retail location in Blaine County. The $1 million winning number is 027047.

Each year, between $3.3 million and $4.8 million in winning prizes from the Idaho Lottery go unclaimed.

If a prize is not claimed by its owner at the end of the fiscal year, the money returns to beneficiaries of the Idaho Lottery, including Idaho public schools, the Bond Levy Equalization Fund and the Department of Administration’s Permanent Building Fund.

The winning prize of the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle has gone unclaimed just twice since 2010. A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket went unclaimed in 2010 after it was sold near the Idaho-Wyoming border in Irwin.

In June of 2012, a second $1,000,000 Powerball ticket sold at a Maverik in Meridian also went unclaimed.

“Players who win a large lottery prize sometimes delay coming forward to claim it, but we’ve reached the half-way point in the claiming period for this $1,000,000 winning ticket and the player needs to start thinking about coming forward,” Idaho Lottery Director, Jeff Anderson said. “Winning tickets expire 180 days after the drawing and this one will be invalid after June 27, 2022. After that date, we will be unable to pay the claim.”

The Idaho Lottery said the winner of the $1 million ticket should sign the back of it as soon as possible and also contact the Idaho Lottery. A $10,000 winning ticket -- sold in Nez Perce County -- also remains unclaimed from the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle.

As mentioned above, players have until June 27 to claim their prizes through the Idaho Lottery office in Boise or by mailing their ticket to the office for payment.

Winning prizes outside of the $1,000,000 and $10,000 unclaimed tickets can be claimed at Idaho Lottery retail locations.

