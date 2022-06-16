Idaho $1 million Raffle prize claimed 12 days before expiration

168 days after the winning numbers for the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle were announced, a Ketchum man came forward to claim his big win.

KETCHUM, Idaho — 12 days before the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle prize expired, a Ketchum man came forward to claim his big win.

The Idaho Lottery announced the winning numbers for the sold-out raffle 168 days ago. As the expiration date inched closer, Mike Lloyd claimed the winning ticket.

The Ketchum man said he learned he held the winning ticket three months ago, but decided to get his financial affairs in order before claiming the $1 million prize. Lloyd purchased the ticket from Base Camp River Run on Highway 75 in Ketchum.

Since purchasing the ticket in October 2021, it sat on the counter in his home. Lloyd said he initially did not check his ticket.

The long-time resident of the Wood River Valley works at Sun Valley, grooming trails in the evening. Lloyd purchased the ticket on his way to work in October 2021.

During the day, Lloyd sells upscale windows in the Magic Valley. The passionate skier said he plans to continue working, despite becoming Idaho's newest millionaire.

Lloyd said his first purchase will be groceries, stating "I'm a pretty low-key person." The Ketchum man hopes to ski other areas of Idaho with his winnings. Lloyd plans to go to Bogus Basin for the first time since he was a child.

The Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle is the only lottery game Lloyd plays. He plans to continue playing the grand-prize game moving forward.

"I might be able to afford a few tickets," Lloyd said.

Base Camp River Run receives a $20,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket from the Idaho Lottery.

