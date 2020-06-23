How to apply for Idaho's return to work bonus

In order to cash in, employers must apply on behalf of their employees.

BOISE, Idaho — Idahoans who were unemployed because of the pandemic but have since returned to work can soon take advantage of a one-time bonus.

Gov. Brad Little's return to work bonus is aimed at incentivizing people to get off unemployment and back into the workforce.

Idaho received $1.25 billion through the CARES Act and the governor is taking $100 million of that to fund the bonuses.

But in order to cash in, employers must apply on behalf of their employees through their Taxpayer Access Point (TAP) account.

If an employer doesn't have an account, they can create one for free by clicking here.

Once the employer is logged into their TAP account, there is a "Return to Work" link where the employer can apply.

Applications can be submitted starting July 13, 2020.

Eligible employees must have returned to work from May 1, 2020 to July 1, 2020 and earn less than $75,000.

More details on eligibility can be found here.

Employees who qualify and returned to full-time work can expect a one-time bonus of $1,200, while part-time employees can get $750.

Gretchen Parsons

