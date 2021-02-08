Gas prices in Idaho nearing $4 per gallon, 61 cents more than the national average

AAA says the price for a gallon of regular gasoline is currently selling for around $3.93 in the Treasure Valley, and $3.90 in the Magic Valley. Both areas could hit the $4 mark this week. "Typically, people start making adjustments to their driving habits when the price hits the $3.50 mark, but we suspected that some travelers would be very determined this year, and that their pain threshold might be a little higher than usual," said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "Unfortunately, rising prices are reaching a point where some families may not have enough room in the budget for a vacation without making sacrifices in other areas."

The average price for gas in Idaho is $3.79 per gallon, which is five cents more than a week ago and 32 cents more than a month ago, according to AAA. The national average sits at $3.18, which is just two cents more than a week ago and five cents more than a month ago.



"It's not unheard of for Idaho's average price to be 20 or 30 cents higher than the national average, but 61 cents is a big gap by any standard," Conde said.



Idaho joins neighboring states Utah and Wyoming in skyrocketing gas prices, primarily as a result of strong fuel demand and tight supplies. Gasoline stocks in the region are currently under six million barrels, about 1.5 million barrels less than a year ago.



Members of OPEC recently approved a modest increase in production (an additional 400,000 barrels per day beginning in August), but it was well short of expectations. If the price of crude oil remains high, it will continue to put upward pressure on gas prices.



Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 8/2/21: