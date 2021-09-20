Gas prices drop in Idaho, up across the nation

AAA says crude oil production and refineries slow to recover from recent hurricane activity are keep gas prices high.

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices in Idaho dropped by two cents per gallon this week, bucking the national trend which saw the U.S. average increase by two cents. However, according to AAA, the fallout from a busy hurricane season continues to impact prices at the pump.

Fuel demand fell after Labor Day to its lowest level since just before Memorial Day and the start of the summer driving season. Hurricanes Idaho and Nicholas forced the closure of oil rigs and refineries in the Gulf of Mexico, where approximately 23 percent of offshore crude oil production remains offline.



"Production is slowly ramping up, but right now, crude oil stocks are at their lowest level since 2017, when Hurricane Harvey wreaked havoc in the Gulf," said AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. "Tight supplies are driving up the price of crude oil, and the national average price for gasoline is now at a seven-year high."

The average price for a gallon or regular gas in Idaho is $3.77, which is down four cents from a month, but still $1.32 more than a year ago. The national average is $3.20, which three cents more than a month ago and $1.02 more than a year ago. Idaho is one of just 15 states that saw the price of fill-ups drop from a week ago.



"It's worth noting that we're only at the halfway point of hurricane season, and we've already had 17 named storms," Conde said. "Depending on how things go, prices at the pump could be pretty wobbly heading into October."



Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of September 20:

Boise - $3.88

Coeur d'Alene - $3.43

Franklin - $3.78

Idaho Falls - $3.70

Lewiston - $3.48

Pocatello - $3.79

Twin Falls - $3.87

