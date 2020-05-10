Gas prices in Idaho drop, still among highest in U.S.

AAA says prices at the pump declined by three cents per gallon for the week.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gas prices are among the highest in the nation, but there was a bit of good news this week.



AAA says prices have dropped three cents per gallon, which is the 2nd largest drop in the country behind Michigan.



The Gem State moved from 8th to 9th place for most expensive fuel this week, trading places with Utah.



"It's pretty unusual for Idaho prices to be cheaper than they are in Utah, where most of our finished gasoline comes from, but we'll take it," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "Any savings provides some much-needed relief and makes a fall weekend getaway or even the daily commute a little easier on the family budget."



Today, Idaho's average price for regular is $2.40.



The U.S. average held steady for the week at $2.19.



"As states ease COVID-19 restrictions, there may be areas where gas demand jumps, and prices along with it," Conde said. "A surge in infections will have the opposite effect. That's why we think prices in each state could teeter-totter a bit, depending on how things go in the coming weeks."

Across much of Idaho, gas prices dropped by a penny or two on the week, with the exception of the Lewiston area, where prices went up by two cents.

Here's a sample of gas prices around Idaho as of Oct. 5, 2020: