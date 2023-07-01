Proposed revitalization project for affordable housing in Post Falls seeking approval

If approved, the project would entail removing the existing 12 units south of Seltice Way and north of West Seventh Avenue and building a three-story structure.

POST FALLS, Idaho — A plan to revitalize a Post Falls parcel owned by St. Vincent de Paul of North Idaho will be presented Tuesday evening for approval from the Post Falls City Council.

In partnership with a Boise-based nonprofit, the Housing Company, St. Vincent de Paul is seeking a zone change from medium density residential and community commercial services to a Smartcode zoning district that will allow for the construction of a 32-unit, mixed-use, multi-family community south of Seltice Way, north of West Seventh Avenue and between Compton and Catherine streets.

"That parcel, 1.16 acres, has been a part of our portfolio for years, as our old Post Falls thrift store on the north end and on the south end is what we can call workforce housing for the ALICE (asset limited, income constrained, employed) population," St. Vincent de Paul of North Idaho Executive Director Larry Riley said Friday. "It's seen better days."

To read the full story, visit our news partner the Coeur d'Alene Press.

