'Business will return': Leader of Idaho's new economic rebound committee talks strategy for reviving commerce

Darrel Anderson, CEO of Idaho Power, will lead Idaho's new economic task force, whose goal it is to help the state's economy successfully rebound from COVID-19.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little has announced his four-stage plan to reopen Idaho's economy by the end of June, while continuing to battle the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Also part of his announcement on Thursday was the introduction of a new economic rebound advisory committee. The goal of the committee is to help the state's economy safely and efficiently bounce back from the effects of the virus.

The head of that committee is Idaho Power CEO Darrel Anderson. He now chairs a team of more than 30 business leaders from various industries across the state.

"Just a whole slew of different types of businesses that really does represent who Idaho is," Anderson said. "And I think that was the idea. Get a representation of employers who employ people and who understand what’s happening with the Idaho economy."

According to Anderson, the committee's goals fall into three phases.

“The first phase, in my opinion, is one of the most urgent pieces of these phases and that is about rebuilding employee and consumer confidence,” he said.

That involves making employees feel safe returning to the workplace and helping consumers once again feel comfortable enough to re-engage in commerce.

Anderson believes the consumer role will also be key in helping to revive smaller businesses that may otherwise not reopen.

“The other two phases are a little longer-term but not a lot," he said. “The second is about building business stability and then growing again. And then the third phase is about getting Idaho back to where it was pre-pandemic.”

In Thursday's press conference, the governor mentioned how Idaho was the U.S. leader in income growth and one of the fastest-growing states prior to COVID-19.

So KTVB asked Anderson, can the Gem State's economy ever actually go back to how it was before?

“I think that is a great question," Anderson said. "First you have to look at where was Idaho at and what drew people to Idaho? Those same things I believe will draw people back to Idaho.

"Business will return," he continued. "Just like across the country and across the world, it will return. The question is, what form will it take? Given the advantages that Idaho had going into this, will be the advantages it has coming out of it."

The economic rebound task force is working very closely in conjunction with the state coronavirus task force to continue moving forward.

“The governor is focused on the science, we’re focused on the economy, I think marrying those two together and moving forward, the governor has a good chance of being successful and the state has a chance to be successful which means the people in Idaho have a chance to be successful,” Anderson said.

More information about each stage of the governor's plan to reopen the economy is available here.

