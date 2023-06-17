Full-time workers need to earn $21.53 per hour to afford rent in North Idaho

In Kootenai County, the hourly wage necessary to afford a two-bedroom unit is $23.62, while the average renter wage is $16.47, the report said.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Full-time workers in Idaho need to earn $21.53 per hour to afford a two-bedroom apartment at fair market rent, according to a new report.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition and the Idaho Asset Building Network on Thursday released the "Out of Reach" report that calls attention to the gap between wages and incomes.

The report’s “Housing Wage” is an estimate of the hourly wage full-time workers must earn to afford a rental home at fair market rent without spending more than 30% of income.

“When families spend more than 30% of their income on rent, they are unable to afford the necessities they need to ensure their household has access to important medical visits and medications, nutritious food, quality daycare, and other necessities,” said Angelica Moran, a policy specialist with the Idaho Asset Building Network.