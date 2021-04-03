Meridian Police warn public about phone scam

Several residents have received calls from an unknown phone number claiming to be with the Warrant and Citation Division and wanting to discuss a legal matter.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is warning people about a phone scam that is taking place in the Treasure Valley.



Several residents have received calls from an unknown phone number claiming to be with the Warrant and Citation Division with the Meridian Police Department and wanting to speak with caller about a legal matter. The caller uses real names of officers and tells them they must pay unpaid fines or face arrest.

The phone number is not a legitimate one, but some caller IDs show that it is coming from the Meridian Police Department. The caller leaves a very official sounding voicemail telling citizens it's an urgent matter and they need to call back to a specific phone number that is not from the department.



Here are some safety tips for people receiving these type of calls:

• The Meridian Police Department will not call you regarding unpaid fines or missed court dates, demanding funds.

• The Meridian Police Department will not call you and threaten arrest.

• No governmental agency or legitimate business will ever contact you to pay past due fines and bills using pre-paid gift cards.