Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, other powder drink favorites recalled

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Just days before Thanksgiving, Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling several powdered beverage products for fear they could have metal or glass in them.

Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered drinks and certain Kool-Aid flavors are affected by the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration posted the details of the recall on Monday, saying products with the "Best when used by" dates between May 10, 2023 through Nov. 1, 2023 are affected.

These products could potentially have the presence of foreign material, especially very small pieces of metal or glass that could have been introduced during production, according to federal regulators.

Country Time Lemonade with the "best, when used by" date of Sept. 15, 2023, and select Tang powdered products with dates between Aug. 20 and Aug. 21 of 2023 are also being voluntarily recalled in Canada for a similar issue.

The FDA said the issue was discovered through an internal review at the manufacturing facility. Kraft Heinz is now working with retail partners to remove potentially impacted products out of circulation and from store shelves.