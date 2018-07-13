An IKEA water bowl is being recalled for a potential suffocation hazard to pets.

The "LURVIG water dispenser for pets" was sold from October 2017 to June 2018 in U.S. stores for $7.99, according to the company's website.

IKEA says it has received two reports where an animal got its head stuck in the dispenser, causing them to suffocate.

Customers are asked to stop using the product and return it to the store for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can visit IKEA's website or call 888-966-4532.

© 2018 WTSP