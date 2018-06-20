Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

One of the biggest sales events of the entire year is nearly here! With Amazon Prime Day 2018 set to start July 16, today I want to show you where to find the biggest Prime Day deals.

Prime Day is billed as bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday by retail giant Amazon.com, and it features a multitude of deals that draw millions of shoppers. But if you want to save some real cash, you'll want to focus your time and energy shopping for some specific products.

Each category below is ranked by the amount of money you will save within that category. Please note that you won't necessarily find huge deals in these categories before Prime Day July 16, but I will have a full round-up of deals from every category early.

Be sure to check out Facebook.com/DEALBOSS for the latest deals!

1) Bedding

2) Small Tech and Headphones

3) Amazon Echo Devices and Fire Tablets

4) Small Appliances and Robo Vacs

5) Household Essentials

6) Smartphone Accessories

7) Digital Downloads and Multimedia

8) TVs and large tech

MORE PRIME DAY DEALS FROM DEALBOSS:

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA