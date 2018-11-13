Get the biggest holiday shopping deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

As we countdown to Black Friday 2018 I'm providing you with every major doorbuster early — no lining up required. Today's deal won't appear in stores until Thanksgiving, but I found it online early so you can take advantage of it for your Thanksgiving meal prep.

Two weeks ago I featured an eight-piece steak knife set from Wusthof that created a lot of excitement. Today you can finally stop buying prep knife after knife and cluttering up that knife drawer. This knife set is from the highest-end knife brand in the world.

With more than 32 million sold to date, Zwilling J.A. Henckels knives are made of a proprietary special formula steel that has been perfected for over 280 years. The knives incorporate Zwilling's signature ice-hardening technique and Friodur blades will not stain or chip. As a result, these knives stay harder and sharper longer than any knife on the market.

As I've mentioned before, dull knives require more force to cut and cause you to rock back and forth. That's when slip-ups occur. Sharp knives do the work for you and are therefore safer.

Features of the Zwilling J.A. Henckels three-piece knife set:

Includes 8-inch Chef Knife, 5-inch Utility Knife and 3-inch Paring Knife

Zwilling J.A. Henckels has more than 280 years of experience perfecting knives

Special Friodur blades will not stain or chip

Will stay harder and sharper longer than any other knife set

Designed in Italy and manufactured in Germany

Ideal weight for your hand to allow for super-fast safe chopping

Plenty of knuckle clearance for cutting board prep

Hand-sharpened and polished

Forged from one single piece of steel

Guaranteed lowest Black Friday pricing today

BUY IT NOW: $50 off Zwilling J.A. Henckels three-piece knife set and free shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $99.99

***This is the same doorbuster thousands will line up for!

