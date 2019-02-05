Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.
BUY IT NOW: $45 off the top-rated, best-selling Pur-Well Mother's Day Gift Set with free shipping
It was the most popular Mother's Day deal I featured in 2018 and this year it costs $20 less than the sales price back then! If your skin needs some help, or those wrinkles are getting a little out of control, I have your solution and it's on sale.
This no. 1 trending and spa beauty line is part of a flash Friday sale this week. If you were considering a spa day, facial or spa treatment for mom, you’re easily looking at $160. Today, for half that price, you can now give mom radiant, glowing and ageless skin.
Green tea, Vitamin C, gift packaging and the lowest-recorded price on Pur-Well is all a reality with a sale that I don’t expect to last longer than 24 hours. The anti-aging effects also were well-received by both young adults and men.
Think of it as your dose of Vitamin C on sale and a deal to moisturize and repair skin of all ages. One Pur-Well product on its own sells for $50. Today, you're getting $150 worth of products for under $59.99 (which sold for $80 last Mother's Day).
The next sale I expect on these products will be on Prime Day in mid-July and the sale price then is likely going to be $20 higher than today.
Click the play button to see this deal up close alongside a cameo of my mom and baby daughter.
What you should know about the Pur-Well Gift Set:
- All-season skin protection is effective year-round
- Vitamin C facial serum with green tea helps protect against the elements
- Sold in top spas and skincare facilities
- Vitamins and minerals work in tandem during weather changes
- Received top feedback from our moms focus group
- Lowest-recorded price today
- Dermatologist-recommended and doctor-approved
- Top blend of vitamins, minerals and collagen
- Designed by a team of scientists and skincare professionals
Was: $104.97
Now: $59.99
