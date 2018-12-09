Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

They're trending across the country! In fact, almost every week on the show I host for Amazon, there is an air fryer trending or creating a lot of momentum. Today a deal that I just hunted down features an air fryer at its lowest-recorded price, and it is ideal for back-to-school meals.

We all love fried foods, but those foods aren't always healthy. Air fryers allow you to cook dishes that strike the perfect balance between deliciousness and healthy eating.

From wings to crispy fries, sliders, snacks, cakes and muffins, the food deal of all deals is now online. Air fryers are the hottest (and one of the healthiest) products on the market right now. Just in time for the big game, you can serve up crowd pleasers to your family and friends.

Using Rapid Air Circulation Technology, my favorite air fryer cooks food by circulating hot air in all directions, ensuring fast and even cooking. With a temperature range of 170 degrees to 400 degrees, my pick today gets almost any job done in 30 minutes or less.

Click the play button to watch my favorite celebrity chef put my deal find to the test.

Features of the GoWise Digital Air Fryer:

Easy-to-use and the most popular kitchen gadget on the market in our region.

Makes the most delicious wings, fries, cakes, muffins, meats, poultry and more.

Digital screen with timer functions gets virtually anything cooked in 30 minutes or less.

Ideal for back-to-school meals and the upcoming holidays.

Rapid Air Circulation Technology makes healthier versions of your favorite fried foods.

Includes cook book / recipe guide with more than 50 food items designed to be cooked specifically in this Air Fryer.

Lowest-recorded price today.

$30 Off GoWise Digital Air Fryer + Color Choice + Free Delivery

Was: $100.00

Now: $69.99

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

