BUY IT NOW: Up to $30 off Pur Cool Deep Sleep Diamond pillow with free shipping

How many times per night do you flip your pillow to find the cool side? My deal today will have you flipping less and sleeping better. It's also an ideal Mother's Day gift.

In January I featured the slightly larger sibling of the best-selling pillow in the country. It was called the Pur Cool Gel Club Line pillow. This Diamond Line pillow is slightly smaller and slightly less expensive — and it's flying off store shelves.

The reason we constantly find ourselves flipping our pillows is because your body temperature must drop one degree to fall into deep sleep. The Pur Cool pillows have a constantly-cool filling which is guaranteed to make for a much more comfortable night sleep.

A lack of sleep can impact everything from our productivity to premature aging, heart disease and a decrease in overall quality of life. A better night's sleep is crucial and sometimes a pillow upgrade can make that world of difference.

Features of the Pur Cool Gel Deep Sleep Comfort Pillow Diamond Line:

Pillow constantly stays cool while offering full support to help you sleep

Developed by sleep therapists, doctors and ideal for those with insomnia

New Diamond Line pillow constantly sells out on Amazon

Designed to promote deep restorative sleep

Reduces night time perspiration

Cradles the head and neck to ease stress and spine strain

Helps anyone with sleep apnea or snoring issues sleep better

Anti-mold, anti-mildew, anti-dust and hypo-allergenic

Lowest-recorded price for Mother's Day promotion

Was: $69.99

Now: $49.99

***Buy more than one and price drops to $39.99

