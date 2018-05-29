For the latest and best deals Like us at Facebook.com/DEALBOSS and follow us on Twitter @DEALBOSS.

Just in time for the summer, one trending piece of tech can save you money and save your skin!

From black heads to wrinkles, acne, fine lines and enlarged pores, the iCleansing facial brush is up to the task — and it's on sale. Ideal for both men and women in addition to those exposed to the sun on a regular basis, the iCleansing brush is FDA certified and recommended by dermatologists.

Spa microderm abrasion treatments can be $150 to $250. Medical spa treatments with a dermatologist can be $450 or more. One tool used by dermatologists and spas across the country brings you similar benefits.

Just as you would brush your teeth in the morning and at night, you can now brush away imperfections and exfoliate for under $40. Click the play button to watch one of our local viewers put my deal pick to the test.

In just a few minutes a day, the iCleansing brush can work against light scarring, acne, black heads, sun spots, wrinkles, fine lines, enlarged pores and more.

- Dermatologist-designed Exfoliation Cleansing System

- Renews skin texture

- Ultra-compact design is waterproof and shower-friendly

- Intelligent microchip detects how hard you brush against skin and adjusts accordingly

- Ideal for all skin types including sensitive skin

- One charge gets you 50 uses or more and lasts at least one month!

- FDA certified

- Smart system remembers your face and preferred intensity

- Lowest-recorded price today

- Doctor-approved and dermatologist-recommended

- Used in spas throughout our region and across the country

Was: $59.99

Now: $36.99

