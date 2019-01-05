Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

"Star Wars" Day is Saturday, and it's a time for celebration and savings! The days that preceding and following Saturday are jam-packed with price drops and "Star Wars"-related deals.

Why is Saturday "Star Wars" Day? It's May 4, which gives fans an excuse to say "may the fourth be with you" — a take on a key "Star Wars" line: "May the Force be with you."

As a consumer reporter who has been searching through sales for a while, "Star Wars" Day deals get better each and every year. Below you will find some top fan favorite offerings. May the fourth be with you and your wallet!



Amazon: Hasbro "Star Wars" merchandise will drop by 20 percent on Saturday.



Build-A-Bear: Up to 50 percent off "Star Wars" bears through Saturday.



Cubcoats: $10 off $50 "Star Wars: Darth Vader and Chewbacca designs with promo code THEFORCE.



Design By Humans Apparel: 15 percent off most officially licensed "Star Wars" merchandise with promo code: MT4.



Disney Store: "Phantom Menace" lithograph for free to the first 50 guests who make a purchase on Saturday. A limited edition "The Phantom Menace" pin will also be given out.



Evine: 57-70 percent off Invicta watches until Sunday.



Fan Wrap: Decals and accessories will be reduced by 20 percent on Saturday through Monday. A reminder, price drop is not valid until Saturday.



Fifth Sun: 20 percent off "Star Wars" gear and apparel until Sunday with coupon code: MT4.



Flex Star Wars Watches: 20 percent off all "Star Wars" watches with coupon code "maythe4th" valid on Saturday only.



Hallmark: 25 percent off "Star Wars" merchandise plus limited pin sets for free with a purchase of $15 or more on select "Star Wars" gifts.



Her Universe: Select "Star Wars" merchandise will drop by 30 percent on Saturday and Sunday.



Heroes and Villains: 25-50 percent off "Star Wars" merchandise Friday through Sunday.



IDW Comic Book Stores: Free "Star Wars" comic books given out without any purchase required.



LEGO: Free art prints for LEGO VIPs and Hoth scene gifts with any LEGO "Star Wars" purchase of $75 or more in-store only Friday through Sunday.



Loungefly: 25 percent off all "Star Wars" products until Saturday.



Out Of Print "Star Wars" Merchandise: 20 percent off select tees and shirts with coupon code STARWARS20 until Sunday.



Popsocket Phone Accessories: Buy the entire "Star Wars" collection and save 40 percent off with coupon code "maythefourth" until Sunday.



"Star Wars" Authentics: Autographs are up to 50 percent off and all official photos are 30 percent off until Sunday.



"Star Wars" Insider Magazine: Subscribe and score a free "Star Wars: Thrawn Alliances" novel through Sunday.



Tervis "Star Wars" Mugs: 20 percent off "Star Wars" mugs now through Saturday. On Saturday you'll also see limited edition stainless steel tumblers on the website as well.

Who is Matt Granite?

