The days of cleaning, scrubbing and struggling are over. If you still think getting a good floor sanitization or carpet scrub requires you to be on your hands and knees, today you get an upgrade!

Spring cleaning savings come in loud and clear today with a solution to kill 99.9 percent of household bacteria. In my continued quest to save you as much time and money as humanly possible, today we get tough on messes.

That mop and bucket can finally get replaced with a better way to care for your wood, tile or any hard-sealed surface. I’ve tested many Shark products in the past but my favorite system is the Hoover Steam Scrub Pro Steam Mop.

The Hoover Steam Scrub Pro renews sealed hard floors and for those of us still using a Swiffer, you can actually remove stains and dirt with a much-needed deeper clean. Four variable settings and trigger-controlled steam let you choose the perfect clean for any floor type. You can scrub out stubborn stains that have set in to tile and grout without using any elbow grease. The Carpet glider attachment gets the job done on carpet stains and helps sanitize the often-forgotten areas of your home.

Features and benefits include:

- Removes tough greasy messes

- Sanitizes, kills and removes 99.9 percent of harmful bacteria on sealed hard floors

- Large 25 ounce water tank allows for fewer fill-up interruptions

- Eliminates 99.9 percent of household bacteria from carpet

- Extremely lightweight and highly portable at just 7 pounds!

- Steam floor settings deliver just the right amount of steam for sealed wood, vinyl, tile and steam only

- Heats up faster than any competing product

- Lowest-recorded price today

Was: $149.99

Now: $69.99

