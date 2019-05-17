Get the biggest deals delivered to your inbox! Click here to sign up for the DEALBOSS newsletter.

To score the best deals on Nike shoes, you don't go directly to Nike.com! You knew that right? In my quest to save you cash, I'm going to showcase a huge sale and a retail secret.

Big brands like Apple, Nike, Uggs and even Oakley (yes, the huge Oakley deals I featured earlier this week are still in stock) rely upon other retailers to liquidate their stock. Major higher-end brands sometimes don't want to be associated with bargain basement prices or clearance deals so other brands close out their deals for them.

The best Nike deals today do not come from Nike.com! The best deals for women are being liquidated by Nordstrom Rack and the best deals for men are alive and well on 6pm.com.

What caught my attention today: Nike under $50 and price drops as low as 50 percent off typical retail listings, which puts many deals you'll find on par with Black Friday pricing!

While there are many style and size options available right now, I expect that to become depleted over the course of today.

Top offers for women (with a 45 day return policy):



45 percent off Nike Renew revival shield running sneaker

Was: $95.00

Now: $52.48



50 percent off Nike Zoom Pegasus turbo running shoe

Was: $200.00

Now: $99.97



48 percent off Nike Air Huarache city sneaker

Was: $120.00

Now: $62.97



Full women's Nike Shoe sale available here.



Top offers for men (free shipping on orders over $50):



50 percent off Nike Air Max Sequent 3

Was: $100.00

Now: $50.00



50 percent off Nike Zoom Strike

Was: $80.00

Now: $40.00



50 percent off Nike Renew Rival

Was: $85.00

Now: $42.50

50 percent off Nike Odyssey React

Was: $120.00

Now: $60.00

You can access the full sale for men right here.

Who is Matt Granite?

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.









